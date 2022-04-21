Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.04. Kadant reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

KAI opened at $198.02 on Thursday. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,613,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

