Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KALU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 117,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.52%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

