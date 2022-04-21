KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,864. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

