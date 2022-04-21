KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 495,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

