Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $457,835.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.22. 164,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.99. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

