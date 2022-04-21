KBR (KBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.450-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.45-2.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

