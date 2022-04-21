Kearny Financial (KRNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

KRNY stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

