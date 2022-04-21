Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.63. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $9,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

