Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Hold

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$11.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

