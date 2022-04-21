Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a £136 ($176.95) price objective on the stock.

KYGA opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.55. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.84 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Marguerite Larkin bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £105 ($136.61) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($387,295.08).

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.