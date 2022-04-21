Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.