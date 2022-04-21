KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

APA opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

