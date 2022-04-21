KeyCorp Comments on Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

