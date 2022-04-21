KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SCHN opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,043,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

