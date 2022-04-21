KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

