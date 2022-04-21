KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

