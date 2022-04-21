KeyCorp Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

