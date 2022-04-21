KeyCorp Weighs in on Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marten Transport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRTN. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

