KeyCorp Weighs in on Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $472.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

