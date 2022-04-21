Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Kimco Realty has set its FY22 guidance at $1.46 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.460-$1.500 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kimco Realty by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.