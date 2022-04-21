Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

KMI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 15,267,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,746,830. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

