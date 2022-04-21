Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $23.00 at TD Securities

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 676,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,746,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

