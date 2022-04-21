Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.35.

K stock opened at C$7.49 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

