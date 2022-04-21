Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.35.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

