Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.35.

TSE K opened at C$7.49 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

