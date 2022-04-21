Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

