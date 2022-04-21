Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.39.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$7.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

