Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $236.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

