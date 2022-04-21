Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.74 on Thursday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kirby by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kirby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kirby by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kirby by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

