Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 44.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 994.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.71. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

