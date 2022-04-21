Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
KIRK stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.71. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.