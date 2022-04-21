Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.71. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

