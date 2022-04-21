Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

