KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:SLFR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SLFR stock traded up GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.60 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 88,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,775. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

