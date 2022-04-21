KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q3 guidance at $4.35-5.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLAC stock opened at $345.59 on Thursday. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.85.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

