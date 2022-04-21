Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.66 ($14.69).

KCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($16.77) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.49) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.85) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.65) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €12.58 ($13.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €9.06 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($14.52).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

