Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

