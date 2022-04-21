Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

