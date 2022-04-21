Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.18.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 3,808,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,564. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

