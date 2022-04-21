Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.400 EPS.

KNX traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.18.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

