Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

