KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.
Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 32,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,773. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25.
In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 492,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
