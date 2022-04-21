KnowBe4’s (KNBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

NASDAQ KNBE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 996,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.16.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

