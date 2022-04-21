Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.290-$0.310 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

