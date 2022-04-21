Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 12,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,977. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,423 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

