Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $28,088.28 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $28,088.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,970.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 438,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,445. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

