Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 782,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

