L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $257.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.