L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.
NYSE:LHX opened at $257.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.
In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
