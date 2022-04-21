Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America has set its FY22 guidance at $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $17.250-$21.250 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $277.87 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $256.81 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

