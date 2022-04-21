Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Rating Lowered to NEUTRAL at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.25.
Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,012. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$33.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (Get Rating)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
