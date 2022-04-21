Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

